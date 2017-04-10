Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’

Baseball Is Back!

Posted 4:38 am, April 10, 2017, by

It’s almost go time at PNC Field in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders mark the team’s big home opener on Monday, April 10.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey popped by the field to check out what’s new this year and to scope out the new family friendly activities.

If you can’t make Monday night’s game in person, you can watch it live on WNEP 2 beginning at 7 p.m.

QUICK FACTS: 

  • WHO: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders vs. Lehigh Valley Ironpigs
  • WHAT: Home Opener
  • WHERE: PNC Field, Moosic, Lackawanna County
  • WHEN: Monday, April 10 at 7:05 p.m.
  • TICKETS: Call 570-969-BALL
  • COST: Tickets start around $10.00.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s