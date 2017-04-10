× Baseball Is Back!

It’s almost go time at PNC Field in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders mark the team’s big home opener on Monday, April 10.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey popped by the field to check out what’s new this year and to scope out the new family friendly activities.

If you can’t make Monday night’s game in person, you can watch it live on WNEP 2 beginning at 7 p.m.

QUICK FACTS:

WHO: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders vs. Lehigh Valley Ironpigs

WHAT: Home Opener

WHERE: PNC Field, Moosic, Lackawanna County

WHEN: Monday, April 10 at 7:05 p.m.

TICKETS: Call 570-969-BALL

COST: Tickets start around $10.00.