× Balloon Release in Memory of Victims of Heroin Addiction

MOOSIC — At the RailRiders home opener on Monday, people released balloons in memory of those who have died from heroin overdoses.

The ceremony at PNC Field marked the anniversary of the death of Sammi Henehan from Scranton, who died from a heroin overdose last year.

Her parents started the Forever Sammi Foundation, which helps people struggling with addiction.