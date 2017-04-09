Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’

Troopers: Toddler Hospitalized After Eating Bag of Meth

Posted 10:07 pm, April 9, 2017, by

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Parents of a toddler are facing child endangerment charges after state police say the girl ate a bag of meth.

State police said the 22-month-old girl had to be flown to the hospital after swallowing the drugs at a home near Schuylkill Haven Sunday morning.

Investigators said charges are pending against the girl’s parents, John Kemmerer, 26, and Leanne Popp, 24, both of Auburn.

There is no word on the child’s condition.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment