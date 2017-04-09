× Troopers: Toddler Hospitalized After Eating Bag of Meth

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Parents of a toddler are facing child endangerment charges after state police say the girl ate a bag of meth.

State police said the 22-month-old girl had to be flown to the hospital after swallowing the drugs at a home near Schuylkill Haven Sunday morning.

Investigators said charges are pending against the girl’s parents, John Kemmerer, 26, and Leanne Popp, 24, both of Auburn.

There is no word on the child’s condition.