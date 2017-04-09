× State Police Track Down Wrong-Way Driver Who Caused Three-Car Crash

MOOSIC — State police say they’ve found the wrong-way driver who caused a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

Troopers believe the 84-year-old woman got on the interstate on Tuesday using the off-ramp to Montage Mountain Road in Moosic and headed south in the northbound lanes.

Investigators say one driver hit the brakes to avoid the wrong-way driver and caused a three-car pile-up. No one was hurt.

Witnesses said the wrong-way driver did a three-point turn on the interstate and drove away.

State police are still investigating.to determine if charges will be filed against the wrong-way driver.