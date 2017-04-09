Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’

State Police Track Down Wrong-Way Driver Who Caused Three-Car Crash

Posted 5:12 pm, April 9, 2017, by

MOOSIC — State police say they’ve found the wrong-way driver who caused a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

Troopers believe the 84-year-old woman got on the interstate on Tuesday using the off-ramp to Montage Mountain Road in Moosic and headed south in the northbound lanes.

Investigators say one driver hit the brakes to avoid the wrong-way driver and caused a three-car pile-up. No one was hurt.

Witnesses said the wrong-way driver did a three-point turn on the interstate and drove away.

State police are still investigating.to determine if charges will be filed against the wrong-way driver.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments