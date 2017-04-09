Ringling Brothers Circus Takes Final Bow in Our Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- It's the end of an era as the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus performed for the last time in our area.

While clowns and acrobats were all smiles at Sunday's final show, fans were sad to say goodbye.

Ringling Brothers first female ringmaster kicked off the final show at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre, ending a history of local performances that began in 1919.

For fans looking at animals outside the arena, it was a different story.

"I was talking to the trainer she almost had me in tears, she was like I don't know what I am going to do, all I know is the animals, very emotional, I am glad I am here though," said Martha Maldonado, Mountain Top.

"It's very strange, very strange. My mother took me as a child. I took my daughter. It's my stepson's first time and unfortunately his last," said Laura Lee Nolin, Harford.

Over the years, Ringling Brothers tried to change with the times. Local performances halted in the late '50s when the big top era ended. Still, the fascination continued.

Newswatch 16 was there in 1993 when the circus train made a stop in Luzerne County.

In 2000, Ringling Brothers returned to the newly built arena near Wilkes-Barre.

Recently, controversy over the use of animals and changing tastes took a toll.

In January, the circus announced this year's tour would be the last.

Before Sunday's show, families surrounded performers, clinging to the magic.

The circus company is headed to New England for a few more weeks of shows. The very final Ringling Brothers performance will take place on Long Island in May.