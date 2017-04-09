Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’

Police Catch Man Accused of Multiple Armed Robberies

HAZLETON — Police in Hazleton have made an arrest in a rash of armed robberies.

Officers charged Kurt Mumie, 29, formerly of Sugarloaf, with two counts of robbery, terroristic threats, and theft.

Investigators say Mumie robbed Pence’s Store on Alter Street on Thursday and took $2,000 at gunpoint. Police say less than an hour before that, he robbed a victim at gunpoint along Route 93 in West Hazleton.

He’s also accused of trying to rob the Pantry Quick on West Diamond Avenue on Saturday.

He was caught early Sunday morning and is locked up in Luzerne County.

