Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’

Palm Sunday Procession in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:38 pm, April 9, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- An annual Palm Sunday procession at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre marked the start of Holy Week for Christians.

The church's Sunday school led the procession along Main Street.

There was even a miniature pony to represent the donkey Jesus rode through the streets of Jerusalem.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a man who participated in the event for the first time.

"This is a tradition and I felt it was my obligation as a Christian to walk in the steps of the Lord," said Harry Heck of Wilkes-Barre.

The procession went down Main Street to Northampton Street then down Washington Street and back to South Street.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s