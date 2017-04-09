Palm Sunday Procession in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- An annual Palm Sunday procession at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wilkes-Barre marked the start of Holy Week for Christians.

The church's Sunday school led the procession along Main Street.

There was even a miniature pony to represent the donkey Jesus rode through the streets of Jerusalem.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a man who participated in the event for the first time.

"This is a tradition and I felt it was my obligation as a Christian to walk in the steps of the Lord," said Harry Heck of Wilkes-Barre.

The procession went down Main Street to Northampton Street then down Washington Street and back to South Street.