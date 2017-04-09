Lackawaxen River Trail Plans Moving Along

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- With the sun shining and not a cloud in the sky, it's just about the perfect day to go for a stroll in Wayne County.

"We just walk all over," said June Putman of Honesdale.

"We do street running through town, side roads and back roads," said Amy Neugebauer of Honesdale.

The problem for many is there's not a whole lot of scenic spots to stretch your legs.

"It would be so much nicer to hear birds chirping and watch the eagles fly than trying to dodge people and worrying about getting hit crossing the street," Neugebauer added.

That's where Jim Jennings comes in. He helped start the Honesdale River Project late last year, an effort to create and connect walking trails along the Lackawaxen River.

"We're developing an interconnected trail system really for the bulk of Wayne County," he explained.

The group just wrapped up raising $40,000 so it can apply for a matching grant with the state for a feasibility study. The idea is to build trails along the river through Honesdale, along the railroad to Hawley, and beyond.

"This can really give visitors an opportunity to get to experience what we have here," Jennings added.

"It's going to be great," Putman added. "I think that will perk up Honesdale a little bit. It's just what we need."

And for businesses in downtown Honesdale, having a walking trail pass along the river could mean big bucks.

"In the surrounding areas, Pike County and in Prompton, there's a lot of trails and hiking areas like that, and to bring that atmosphere to downtown Honesdale would be awesome," said Jake Martin of Black and Brass Coffee Roasting Company.

The group should find out if it can go forward with the feasibility study in the fall. You can learn more about the project by clicking here.