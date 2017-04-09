Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’

Blessing of the Bikes in the Poconos

Posted 6:40 pm, April 9, 2017

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- There was a different type of Palm Sunday blessing in Monroe County.

American Legion Post 927 sponsored a blessing of the bikes at noon on Fairgrounds Road near Gilbert.

After being blessed by Bishop James Mills, everyone went out for a ride.

The bikers tell us they feel safer riding area roads after getting the blessing.

"It was important for me. As an old timer, I need all the help I can get," said John DeFazio of Stroudsburg.

All bikers were welcome to participate in the blessing of the bikes in the Poconos.

