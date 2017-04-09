Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’

5k Helps Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

Posted 6:41 pm, April 9, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Some people took advantage of the beautiful weather on Sunday with their furry friends.

More than 100 runners and their pets hit the Lackawanna Heritage Trail in Scranton for the 5th annual Furry Friends 5k.

Money raised will help the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

"We handle almost 3,000 animals every single year, and on average, we help 200 animals every single day. You can imagine the cost of feeding them and caring for them," said Anastasia Daniels with Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Animal lovers who weren't able to participate in Sunday's event in Scranton can still help animals in need by clicking here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s