5k Helps Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

SCRANTON -- Some people took advantage of the beautiful weather on Sunday with their furry friends.

More than 100 runners and their pets hit the Lackawanna Heritage Trail in Scranton for the 5th annual Furry Friends 5k.

Money raised will help the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

"We handle almost 3,000 animals every single year, and on average, we help 200 animals every single day. You can imagine the cost of feeding them and caring for them," said Anastasia Daniels with Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Animal lovers who weren't able to participate in Sunday's event in Scranton can still help animals in need by clicking here.