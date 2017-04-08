ZooMobile Visits Marketplace at Steamtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Things got a little wild at the Marketplace at Steamtown Saturday afternoon.

The ZooMobile from the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park paid a visit to the Electric City.

The event was held at Center Court to benefit the Lackawanna County Library System for the kick off of National Library Week.

There were two shows where kids could pet animals like snakes, hedgehogs, parrots, and more.

The 45-minute shows taught kids about the habitats and survival techniques of the animals.