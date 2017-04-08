× Water Main Break in Lackawanna County Affecting Water Service to Thousands

Lackawanna County — Pennsylvania American Water crews are assessing a break on a 42-inch water main along Mill Street in Dunmore.

According to the water company, the break happened early Saturday morning and could affect approximately 43,000 homes and businesses in the Scranton / Mid-Valley area of Lackawanna County.

The current estimate is repairs could take approximately 24 hours to complete.

The affected areas include Scranton, Dunmore, Dickson City, Throop, Olyphant, Blakely, Peckville, and Jessup and Archbald.

There are water tankers available at several locations throughout the area, including Monahan Avenue in Dunmore (near Big Lots), West Pine Street in Dunmore, Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, Regional Hospital in Scranton and Enterprise Drive in Dickson City.

A spokesperson for the water company said updates on repairs, additional tanker locations, and water restoration will be provided as it becomes available in Lackawanna County.