Vigil for Missing Man from Old Forge

OLD FORGE -- More than two months after his disappearance, friends and family held a vigil for Old Forge businessman Robert Baron.

Dozens of people turned out for Saturday's vigil for Baron, the owner of Ghigarelli's in Old Forge.

Family and friends say they decided to host the vigil because they want keep the investigation fresh in people's minds.

Priests from local parishes as well as Baron's friends lined the street next to the restaurant.

Police now say baron was injured inside the pizza place before going missing.

The family is still raising money for a reward for anyone who has any information on Baron's disappearance.