Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’

Vigil for Missing Man from Old Forge

Posted 6:17 pm, April 8, 2017, by

OLD FORGE -- More than two months after his disappearance, friends and family held a vigil for Old Forge businessman Robert Baron.

Dozens of people turned out for Saturday's vigil for Baron, the owner of Ghigarelli's in Old Forge.

Family and friends say they decided to host the vigil because they want keep the investigation fresh in people's minds.

Priests from local parishes as well as Baron's friends lined the street next to the restaurant.

Police now say baron was injured inside the pizza place before going missing.

The family is still raising money for a reward for anyone who has any information on Baron's disappearance.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s