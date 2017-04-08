Update Your Shower for Safety

Watch Live: April the Giraffe’s Appetite Increases, A Possible Sign Labor Is Near

Posted 9:30 am, April 8, 2017

When updating your old shower/tub system Bath Fitter has options to consider for safety.  Bryan Boote shows us grab bar, seat and shower head options that will help keep you safe in the shower.  Visit Bath Fitter at the Home and Better Living Show by HBA of NEPA, April 8th and 9th, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA.

