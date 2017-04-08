When updating your old shower/tub system Bath Fitter has options to consider for safety. Bryan Boote shows us grab bar, seat and shower head options that will help keep you safe in the shower. Visit Bath Fitter at the Home and Better Living Show by HBA of NEPA, April 8th and 9th, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA.
Update Your Shower for Safety
-
Super Bowl LI prop bets: See the weirdest wagers for 2017’s big game
-
Expo Offers Ideas for Revitalizing Home and Yards
-
Water Main Break Leaves Neighborhood without Water
-
2017 Philadelphia Flower Show: Part 2
-
2017 Philadelphia Flower Show: Part 3
-
-
2017 Philadelphia Flower Show: Part 4
-
2017 Philadelphia Flower Show: Part 1
-
Winners Announced: Home & Backyard 2017 Philadelphia Flower Show Road Trip Contest
-
More Holes Open on Property of Family Who Nearly Lost Home
-
Greater Pocono Home & Outdoor Living Show
-
-
Power To Save March, 2017 Special
-
Fire Chief Rescued After Falling Through Floor
-
Talkback 16: Healthcare, Motorcycle Safety and the Backyard Train