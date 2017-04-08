Watch live: April the giraffe’s, ‘baby is kicking, just not coming out!’

Shriners Prepare for Annual Circus

Posted 6:37 pm, April 8, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- While the Ringling Brothers circus is calling it quits, the Irem Shrine Circus is coming back to town.

The Kingston Armory is preparing to host the 68th annual circus. The Shriners were on hand Saturday afternoon setting up bleachers and stands for the big show.

"It's been 68 years that Irem has been putting the show on and the community supports us 100 percent here and we try to do the same to the community," said Raymond Toney, Irem Shriners.

The Shriners' circus runs from April 17 to April 22.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s