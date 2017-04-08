Shriners Prepare for Annual Circus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- While the Ringling Brothers circus is calling it quits, the Irem Shrine Circus is coming back to town.

The Kingston Armory is preparing to host the 68th annual circus. The Shriners were on hand Saturday afternoon setting up bleachers and stands for the big show.

"It's been 68 years that Irem has been putting the show on and the community supports us 100 percent here and we try to do the same to the community," said Raymond Toney, Irem Shriners.

The Shriners' circus runs from April 17 to April 22.