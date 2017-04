Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- It was an evening of fine dining and a little dancing in Wilkes-Barre, all to raise money for the American Heart Association.

The 2017 Northeast Pennsylvania Heart Ball was hosted at the Westmoreland Club on Saturday. The theme this year was "Fire and Ice."

There were silent and live auctions. All the money raised goes to the fight against heart disease.

Newswatch 16's Dave Bohman was the emcee at the event in Wilkes-Barre.