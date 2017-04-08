Kids Take Part in Easter Egg Hunt in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Kids hopped around Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Saturday morning for an annual tradition for the Easter season.

The downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association held its annual Easter egg hunt.

"My favorite part of the Easter egg hunt was just feeling the rush running from egg to egg," said Gabrielle Aumick of Dallas.

After the hunt, families were encouraged to take a stroll down the downtown Wilkes-Barre "Bunny Trail" featuring businesses which hosted Easter-themed activities for kids.