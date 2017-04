Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- First responders in Luzerne County showed off their facility to the public on Saturday.

The 911 center near Wilkes-Barre opened its doors, allowing kids to interact with police officers, firefighters, and EMT's.

They also displayed some of the equipment they use when they are dispatched to an emergency.

The event was held to recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week as well as National County Government Month.