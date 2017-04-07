Wilkes University Holds Annual Engineering Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Some future engineers put their skills to the test at the annual Engineering Olympics held Friday at Wilkes University.

High school students from all across eastern Pennsylvania went for the gold: a grand prize of $10,000 in scholarship money.

The student participants heralded from seven area schools, building and testing catapults, solving problems using electrical circuits, and other engineering related tasks.

Organizers at Wilkes University say that engineering paves the way for our future -- and the entire country will need the new technologies that students in this room could create someday.

"It is showing what the hope of the future is," said Bill Hudson, the Dean of the College of Science and Engineering. "We have these critical shortages in the STEM areas, these activities to recruit more into our science and engineering programs are critically important to us."

Even current Wilkes University Engineering students say they wish they could've gotten in on the action while they were in high school.

"If my high school was able to attend, it would have been something I wanted to do," said Allison Smith, a current Wilkes student.

Judges say the competition was a nail-biter, but in the end, a team from Hamburg School District in Berks County took the top spot. Rounding out second and third places were teams from Forest City and Nanticoke Area.