We know what you're thinking -- St. Patrick's Day was weeks ago! Due to last month's historic blizzard, however, one community had to postpone its annual parade until this Saturday!

In tonight's Video Vault, we travel back to 2008 when the Girardville St. Patrick's Parade had one of its biggest turnouts to date. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has more on when Former President Bill Clinton joined the festivities in Schuylkill County.