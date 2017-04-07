Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has ‘Significant Change’ in Shape

Two Dead After Truck Rams Pedestrians on Stockholm Street

Posted 10:36 am, April 7, 2017, by , Updated at 10:59AM, April 7, 2017

Two people have been killed after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, according to the Swedish Security Police.

Parliament and the Stockholm subway are in lockdown, a Swedish Security Police spokesman told Swedish public radio.

“Some kind of vehicle has been driven into a street full of pedestrians,” Swedish Police spokesman Lars Vilstrom told CNN Friday. “We have a lot of police officers on the scene. We don’t have numbers yet,” he said.

“Police are on location securing the area. People have been injured but we cannot give a number of injuries at this time,” a police spokesman said.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been informed about the situation in Stockholm and is returning to the capital from the west right now, his spokesman Erik Nises told CNN.

The Swedish Security Service received information at 2.55 p.m. on Friday that a truck had been driven into a crowd on Drottninggatan in Stockholm, a press officer told CNN.

A large number of people were injured.

Intensive intelligence work is underway in order to identify the person or persons behind the attack, the spokesman said.

Police in Stockholm have urged people to stay at home and avoid the city center.

Developing story – more to come

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s