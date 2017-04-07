Two Dead After Truck Rams Pedestrians on Stockholm Street

Two people have been killed after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, according to the Swedish Security Police.

Parliament and the Stockholm subway are in lockdown, a Swedish Security Police spokesman told Swedish public radio.

“Some kind of vehicle has been driven into a street full of pedestrians,” Swedish Police spokesman Lars Vilstrom told CNN Friday. “We have a lot of police officers on the scene. We don’t have numbers yet,” he said.

“Police are on location securing the area. People have been injured but we cannot give a number of injuries at this time,” a police spokesman said.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been informed about the situation in Stockholm and is returning to the capital from the west right now, his spokesman Erik Nises told CNN.

The Swedish Security Service received information at 2.55 p.m. on Friday that a truck had been driven into a crowd on Drottninggatan in Stockholm, a press officer told CNN.

A large number of people were injured.

Intensive intelligence work is underway in order to identify the person or persons behind the attack, the spokesman said.

Police in Stockholm have urged people to stay at home and avoid the city center.

Developing story – more to come