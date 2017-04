Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP -- High water has a road closed in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

Route 309 in the Back Mountain is shut down from Kunkle to near Noxen in Wyoming county.

The Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre and the west branch in Williamsport are expected to crest just above flood stage on Friday, and that could mean some minor flooding in low-lying uninhabited areas.