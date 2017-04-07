Matt McGloin Looking For A New Home In The NFL As Unrestricted Free Agent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin is back home working out in Jessup at Ryan Runco's Elite Quarterback Academy. It's been several months since McGloin injured his shoulder in the Raiders (24-6) loss to the Broncos in the last game of the regular season. Oakland would lose the AFC Wildcard game against the Texans the next week with McGloin out due to injury.

"How are you feeling right now? I'm feeling great free agent as of now. You know just trying to be patient and wait for the right opportunity, but hopefully good things are going to happen soon. It's a great place here at Runco Elite you know sometimes in Northeast Pennsylvania the weather doesn't cooperate with you and you have to find other places to work out, and this is a great place, and you have to come up here and work on your craft, work footwork and mechanics keep your arm in shape and like I said it's a good spot to come here and work out," said Matt.

Runco has trained many high-school and college quarterbacks, and definitely still sees a future for Matt in the NFL.

"He can relate well to a lot of these kids because Matt started where a lot of these kids started as a youngster with a dream. He is a perfect example of how hard work pays off and how if you want something bad enough you know that you have to go out there and get it, and don't let anybody tell you no," said Ryan.

We'll at 27 years old Matt is an unrestricted free agent looking for a job back in the NFL. Right now he's feeling good working out here at the Runco Elite Sports Academy and Matt tells me he hopes to get a call very soon.

"You can always continue to work mechanics, work your footwork and continue to build arm strength, but the experience that I was able to get playing in a few games, playing in the pre-season and like I said playing four seasons in Oakland experience continues to grow. You continue to get smarter you continue to understand how the NFL works so like I said I'm really excited for my upcoming fifth season with whatever organization I will be with," again said Matt.

After four seasons with the Raiders McGloin feels like he understands what it takes to play at the highest level. The NFL draft begins April 27th in Philadelphia. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports in Lackawanna County.