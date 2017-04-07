Lycoming County Latest to Consider Increase in Vehicle Registration Fee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- People come to see Sharon Clark at her notary business near Williamsport when they need help with their vehicle.

"Titles registration, title transfers," said Clark.

Right now, in most counties across Pennsylvania, it will cost a driver $36 every year to renew their vehicle registration. That could soon change in Lycoming County.

"If you own a truck, a car, a trailer, you're going to get assessed a $5 fee,” said Tony Mussare.

Through a gas tax, county commissioners are allowed to add a $5 fee for annual vehicle registrations, so instead of paying $36 you will pay $41 every year.

"We expect to get about $615,000 a year," said Mussare.

Drivers will hand over that $5 to the state but commissioners tell us the state will then hand that money back over to the county so they can use it right here on roads and bridges.

"As you can see, it's about half a million dollars to replace that bridge with a new bridge,” said Mark Murawski.

It would cost nearly $20 million to fix every bridge on the list. If the county were to pay for several bridge projects at once with the registration fee, It could end up saving money in the long run.

"Those bridges and roads will continue to deteriorate if we don't take care of it," said Mussare.

"They just see money taken out; they don't see anything going on with the bridges,” said Clark.

"It's another infringement on them; it's another draw in their paychecks. It's something that should be done,” said Harold Clark Jr.

"I think the roads and bridges all need worked bad, but are they actually going to use it for that? That’s what we want to know," said Scott Heckman.

The commissioners tell us PennDOT plans to match each dollar the county receives if the registration fee is put in place. A decision on the $5 registration fee in Lycoming County will be made by next month.