Lambs Born in Time for Easter

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — The saying goes, “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.”

A lot of lambs were born in March and April at a farm in Northumberland County.

It’s a busy time of year at Owens Farm near Sunbury. In fact, owner Caroline Owens says it’s the busiest time of the year because it is what is known as “lambing season” — a four-week time span when lambs are born.

“It’s all timed so that we can have the lambs out on grass as soon as possible,” said Owens.

This year, there are more than 200 new lambs. Caroline and her husband David let them run and play in a grassy field. They tell Newswatch 16 lambing season usually runs through the end of March.

Even though lambing season is officially over, the family got a surprise delivery Thursday night when one of the sheep gave birth.

Owens says the baby may have been trying to hold out for Easter but there won’t be any lambs born on Easter this year. Caroline tells Newswatch 16 that she and her husband David love sharing the lambing experience with other people, so much so that they offer overnight stays during that four-week period.

“It was pretty much a natural that when we had an extra building here that we offered it up for farm stays.”

A family from Maryland was staying at the farm when Newswatch 16 stopped by. They were in the area to visit relatives in Danville.

“We were looking around for something unusual to stay and we’re in the countryside and we were lucky to find the Owens Farm,” said Catherine Plaisant.

When families stay at the farm, they get to interact with the lambs and watch the sheep give birth.

“It was a lot more than I expected,” said Plaisant. “It’s a fairly big farm and seeing, what around 200 lambs? It’s like, ‘whoa!'”

Owens Farm is open to the public April through November for tours.