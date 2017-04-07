Jog for Jude – Good Morning PA

Jog for Jude 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk/Kid's Fun Run to benefit S.I.D.S. awareness and research will be held Sunday, April 23 at the Dunmore Community Center. Register by April 19 at http://www.judezayacfoundation.com.
