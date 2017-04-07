Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has ‘Significant Change’ in Shape

Jog for Jude – Good Morning PA

Posted 11:30 am, April 7, 2017, by

Jog for Jude 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk/Kid's Fun Run to benefit S.I.D.S. awareness and research will be held Sunday, April 23 at the Dunmore Community Center. Register by April 19 at http://www.judezayacfoundation.com.

