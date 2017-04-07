× In Your Neighborhood

22nd Annual Skippy Deitz Rabies Clinic

Vaccinate your cat or dog at the Annual Skippy Dietz Rabies Clinic in Lake Harmony, Carbon County. The rabies clinic is Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Lake Harmony Rescue Squad Building on Lake Drive. It’s $12 per shot and all animal must be on a leash or in a crate. Please help to conquer rabies by vaccinating your animal. Dog licenses for Carbon County will be sold at this time. For more information call 570-722-1782.

Keystone Chapter of UNICO International 5th Annual Fundraiser & Pig Roast

Keystone Chapter of UNICO hosts the Annual Fundraiser & Pig Roast to benefit Serving Seniors. It’s held at Fiorelli’s on N. Main Ave. in Peckville on Saturday, April 22 starting at 6:00 p.m. The event features hors d’oeuvres, an open bar from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., a great Italian buffet, pig roast and dancing. Ticket price is $55 per person and can be obtained by calling 570-344-3737 or 570-842-4792. This year’s theme is “Hollywood Italian Style” with black tie optional.