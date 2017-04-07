Final Farewell for Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus

Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has ‘Significant Change’ in Shape

Posted 7:21 am, April 7, 2017, by , Updated at 07:00AM, April 7, 2017

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- It's the last stop for the big top in Luzerne County.

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus is performing for the last time after 150 years.

The four-day show kicked off Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The "Greatest Show On Earth" says after a drop in ticket sales it was impossible to continue the show and circus performances wanted to go out with a bang.

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus runs through Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County.

On Friday, April 7, the show starts at 7:00 p.m. and the All Access Pre-show begins at 6 p.m.

There are three shows on Saturday, April 8. They being at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. The All Access Pre-show begins an hour before for each show.

There are two shows on Sunday, April 8. They begin at 1 p.m. And 5 p.m. The All Access Pre-show begins an hour before for each show.

The final show will be at the end of May in New York.

