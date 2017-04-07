× Driver Killed in Northumberland County Crash

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning in Northumberland County.

Eric Dietrich, 55, of Coal Township, died in a one-vehicle crash on Route 147 in Lower Mahanoy Township, near Dalmatia, according to state police. It happened around 7 a.m.

Police say Deitrich was driving south on Route 147 when he lost control of his SUV, struck a bank, and rolled over. Troopers say Dietrich died as a result of injuries from the crash.