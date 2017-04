Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRED TOWNSHIP -- Police now say the death of a man found in Lycoming County is a case of homicide.

State police tell Newswatch 16 a family member discovered the body of Donald Kleese, 82, Thursday inside his place on Quaker Hill Road in Eldred Township, near Cogan Station.

An autopsy was done Friday morning.

Investigators say Kleese's car had been stolen. Police have found the vehicle.

Troopers say the public is not in any danger.

41.316670 -76.989215