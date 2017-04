× Bicyclist Killed After Crash in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — The collision between a bicycle rider and SUV in Wilkes-Barre has turned deadly.

According to published reports, Herbie Gant, 49, died from his injuries Thursday night.

An SUV hit the bike at the intersection of River and Market Streets Wednesday afternoon.

Officers haven’t said if any charges will be filed against the driver after that crash in Wilkes-Barre.