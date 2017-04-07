× Armed Robbery Strikes Small Business in Hazleton

HAZLETON — Police in Hazleton are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred last night around 4:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Alter Street, targeting long-time local business Pence’s.

According to the victim, a white male entered the store brandishing a handgun and stole approximately $2,000. He then reportedly fled east along 5th Street in a silver Ford Explorer.

According to surveillance photos, he is described as approximately 5’10” tall, and was wearing tan khaki pants, a black hoodie, and a red bandana over his face at the time of the crime.

Hazleton police asks if anyone has any information on the crime or the identity of the suspects, to please contact them by dialing 9-1-1 or submitting an anonymous tip on their website.