× Apparently, He’s Back: “Apparently Kid” Debuts on “The Toy Box”

Apparently, he’s back!

Noah Ritter, the little redhead who gained notoriety following and interview right here on Newswatch 16 is starring in a national television show.

The ABC show called “The Toy Box” premiered Friday night on WNEP, which features toy inventors pitching their concept to four young judges — Ritter being one of them.

By the end of the season, Noah and the other judges will select their favorite toy, which will then be manufactured by Mattel and sold at Toys-R-Us.