Watching the Water in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALLSTEAD -- People in Susquehanna County are already dealing with some flooding with more rain on the way.

The boat launch on the Susquehanna River in Hallstead is already almost covered in water as levels continue to rise.

Floods in 2006 and 2011 have some worried about what this rain could bring.

"We might be OK, I'm above the 81 bridge on the other side," said Jim Reed. "But this side here is probably going to be wet tomorrow, but we might be alright. I don't know. It is getting close."

Click here to check river levels near you.

Click here for the latest weather warning.