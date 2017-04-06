Watching Rising Rivers In Bradford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRADFORD COUNTY -- The Susquehanna River and Chemung River in Bradford County are swollen, running fast and high.

April showers are bringing concerns of flooding to the Athens area.

There's a flood warning in effect until Sunday morning.

"We went through it in 2011, so always could happen again. Got to make sure you have flood insurance,” said Sandy Dawson of Athens.

The driving rain had some waiting, watching and worrying about water.

Satterlee Creek in Athens Township was muddy and fast-moving.

“I do worry about it coming up and blocking me from getting to work, having to take alternate roads to get to work, that and knowing the people around here the previous floods, what they went through,” said Jonathan Hakes of Athens Township.

But not everyone is so concerned about the soggy weather and rising waters.

"Can't do nothing about it. Nothing to worry about. It's going to go down after a while,” said Danny Hill of Sheshequin Township.

The levee in the area was built up after the devastating flooding in 2011.

"I'm with the Athens Borough Fire Department, we've been through this before in 2011. I think everything will be fine, I was assistant chief back then. I'm not as nervous about it this time as I was last time, so, with the new dike and stuff I think we will be fine,” said Tim Davidson of Athens Borough.