Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has ‘Significant Change’ in Shape

Harpursville, NY — April the giraffe has had a significant change in her shape as the wait for her to give birth to a calf continues, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said Thursday.

“Her body/belly is much less beach balled, as the bulges have streamlined,” officials said on Facebook. “Perhaps suggesting a new position of calf.

“We hope for launch sequence.”

On Wednesday night, officials said the giraffe’s back end had significant bulging, reported KDVR.

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and the giraffe has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, hoping to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.