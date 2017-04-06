Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has ‘Significant Change’ in Shape

Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has ‘Significant Change’ in Shape

Posted 1:13 pm, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 01:12PM, April 6, 2017

Harpursville, NY — April the giraffe has had a significant change in her shape as the wait for her to give birth to a calf continues, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said Thursday.

“Her body/belly is much less beach balled, as the bulges have streamlined,” officials said on Facebook. “Perhaps suggesting a new position of calf.

“We hope for launch sequence.”

On Wednesday night, officials said the giraffe’s back end had significant bulging, reported KDVR.

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and the giraffe has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, hoping to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s