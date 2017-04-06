Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has ‘Significant Change’ in Shape

Talkback 16: High Waters, High Costs, and Highways

Posted 6:16 pm, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 03:57PM, April 6, 2017

In today's edition of Talkback 16, callers sounded off on a variety of topics -- construction season in and around Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, the cost of cleanup for the Blizzard of '17, and the rising river banks thanks to the rain.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s