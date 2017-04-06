LIVE: ABC News Coverage of Military Strikes in Syria

Protesters Gather Outside Ringling Bros Circus Over Animal Rights

Posted 10:45 pm, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:34PM, April 6, 2017

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Not everyone was happy the circus was in town.

Newswatch 16's found protesters outside the Mohegan Sun Arena before the start of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey show.

The group is not only upset about current treatment of the show's animal but concerned for their future care.

“We're out here to educate people who don't know about the abuse, and we are very concerned because Ringling has not told us where they're going to take the animals and we want these animals to be released to a reputable wildlife sanctuary,” said organizer Silve Pomicter from Chinchilla.

The protesters plan to be outside the arena for the final show on Sunday in Luzerne County .

 

