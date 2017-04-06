× Prom Planned for Students with Special Needs

KELLY TOWNSHIP– Prom is one of the most anticipated events of a high school student’s year and a group of students at Lewisburg Area High School planning one. But the prom is not for them. It’s for students with special needs in seven school districts in central Pennsylvania.

“A lot of them don’t get invited to our own prom or might not feel comfortable going to ours,” Lance Klinefelter said.

The group is called “Magic Makers.” It’s a nonprofit club of around 30 students from Lewisburg Area High School. Their mission is to plan a prom for special-needs students. Klinefelter came up with the idea last spring and told his friends about it.

“I just really loved it so I wanted to go all in with being involved with it,” Colleen Caribardi said.

More than 150 students from around central Pennsylvania are invited, but the Magic Makers are nervous that since this is their first prom, people won’t know what the event is.

“Only about 24 have responded so far,” Klinefelter said.

Lewisburg Builders Supply is a big supporter of the prom and the owner tells Newswatch 16 that decision to participate is a no-brainer.

“We try to get involved in people and activities and events that pull things together,” Mike Griffin said.

The prom is scheduled for April 22 at Silver Moon Banquet Hall near Lewisburg. The students extended the RSVP date to April 15.

“I’ll just be so happy for them to see the smiles on their faces and to know that a group of kids put on this event to make their day,” Hallie Keiser said.

The Magic Makers say they plan to organize a prom for special-needs students every year.