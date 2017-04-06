Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has ‘Significant Change’ in Shape

Man Wanted for Deadly Pocono Crash Nabbed in Ohio

Posted 2:18 pm, April 6, 2017, by , Updated at 02:38PM, April 6, 2017

The crash happened on Route 196 in Coolbaugh Twp. in 2013

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — A man wanted in connection with a crash in the Poconos that killed two people has been picked up by U.S. Marshals.

Richard Washington, 29, was arrested Thursday in Ohio.

Washington is charged by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department with two counts of homicide by vehicle for a crash on Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township in December of 2013.

Investigators believe Washington was speeding and lost control of his car, hitting another vehicle.

Two passengers in Washington’s car died after the wreck – Justin Curry, 15; and Brian Felder, 16; both from Monroe County.

