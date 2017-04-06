× For Ringling Bros And Barnum & Bailey, The Greatest Show On Earth Will Not Go On

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — The circus is back in town in Luzerne County!

Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus kicked off its four-day show at the Mohegan Sun Arena but it’s for the last time.

After nearly 150 years in business, the show won’t go on.

“Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, Feld Entertainment is proud to present Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey welcome the Greatest Show on Earth,” the ringmaster yelled from the arena floor.

The opening performance of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus kicked off with gusto, much to the delight of the crowd.

Families packed into the Mohegan Sun Arena for an evening of entertainment and thrills.

“Awesome!” said Andrew Barrett from Dupont.

“My favorite thing so far is probably over there with all of the cool acrobats stuff and the ponies,” said Kearyah Maslowski from Wilkes-Barre.

“This is awesome, this is amazing,” said Katina Johnson.

But all good things must come to an end and Ringling is doing just that.

After 146 years in business, the “Greatest Show on Earth” is closing.

The CEO says declining ticket sales and high operating costs made it impossible to continue the show.

“Yeah we are sad the circus is ending, we wanted to make sure we made it here before they close so we’re glad we made it,” said Lauire Claper from Montrose.

“My boys have seen it, my daughter’s never seen it and I said, you know, it’s the last year, it`s not something we’re ever going to see again, so it’s good to come,” said Katina Carr from Berwick.

“We`re celebrating my mom`s 70th birthday and she went as a child and now we want to make sure she gets to the last one,” said Kim Erickson from Honesdale.

Allison Pavelchak and Katrina Johnson drove up from Maryland just to see the show.

“Since this is the last time and I’ve been to the circus at all, even as a little girl, so,” said Pavelchak.

“I am very sad but I’m glad I was able to bring my grandbaby so she could see it,” said Johnson.

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus runs through Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County.