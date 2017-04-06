× Death Investigation Shocks Neighbors Near Cogan Station

ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Police were called to a home in rural Lycoming County this afternoon, after discovering an elderly man whose death is being called “suspicious” by law enforcement officials.

State police arrived at the home on Quaker Hill Road early this morning, investigating the death of 82-year-old Donald Kleese. He was found dead this morning by a family member, and while police believe the circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious, they are not saying why.

Kleese, a long-time resident of the neighborhood, has lived in his home for decades — previously with family, and more recently, alone.

Neighbors describe Kleese as a friendly, active man — and they are shocked to see the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Pulled out of my driveway about quarter to nine this morning…I looked up and saw the state trooper car there, and the coroner vehicle there,” said neighbor Brian Hyde. “Mr. Kleese. He’s a really nice guy you’d always find him walking his dog or riding his bicycle.”

Troopers were on scene all morning carrying bags of evidence — some larger than others — out of the home.

Neighbors also told Newswatch 16 that his vehicle is missing — and his home was found in disarray this morning.

“You know, being only two house from me that is scary…but that’s kind of the world we are living in nowadays, I guess,” said Hyde.

Kleese’s autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, and state troopers assure residents that there is no threat to the public.