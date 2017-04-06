× BREAKING: U.S. Military Strikes Against Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to ABC News, it has been announced that President Trump has authorized the U.S. military to strike against the Assad regime in Syria.

U.S. Officials have confirmed that multiple dozens of Tomahawk missiles were used in the airstrike, and that it has been “successfully completed,” as of this time.

According to ABC News, the attack “follows a weapons attack in northern Syria Tuesday, in which Sarin gas was used, according to Turkey’s health minister.”

Newswatch 16 will provide the latest updates as they are made available.