Bloomsburg and Mt. Carmel Area on a sun-splashed afternoon for a Track and Field Meet. Jahvel Hemphill the three-time State Champion in the 100 breezed to a win in that event in 10.82. The reigning State Champ in Javelin, Maura Fiomicini set a school record with a heave of 155'2".
Bloomsburg @ Mt. Carmel Area Track and Field
-
Loyalsock vs Mt. Carmel Area
-
Mt. Carmel Area hoops
-
Fiamoncini Begins Spring Track and Field Practice For Mount Carmel
-
Mt. Carmel Area Girls Improve to 17-1
-
Mt. Carmel Area vs Holy Redeemer
-
-
Mt. Carmel Area Girls Win District IV “3A” Title
-
How the Future of Medical Marijuana Is Powered by Our Coal Region Past
-
Shamokin Girls Upset No. 4 Montoursville in Heartland Semis
-
Shamokin basketball
-
No. 4 Mt. Carmel Girls Win at Southern Columbia 61-50
-
-
Mt. Carmel Boys Hold Off Southern Columbia 52-48
-
Lock Haven University Students Protest Budget Cuts
-
Teachers Raise Money for Computers for Their Students