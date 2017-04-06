Watch Live: April the Giraffe Has ‘Significant Change’ in Shape

Bloomsburg @ Mt. Carmel Area Track and Field

Posted 3:42 pm, April 6, 2017, by

Bloomsburg and Mt. Carmel Area on a sun-splashed afternoon for a Track and Field Meet.  Jahvel Hemphill the three-time State Champion in the 100 breezed to a win in that event in 10.82.  The reigning State Champ in Javelin, Maura Fiomicini set a school record with a heave of 155'2".

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s