Watch Live: April Still Keeping Everyone Guessing on Baby Arrival

Amazon is Hiring 30,000 Workers, Includes Work-From-Home Positions

Posted 12:33 pm, April 6, 2017, by

The days shopping tax-free with Amazon are coming to an end.

Amazon will hire more than 30,000 part-time workers over the next year.

The company said Thursday that 25,000 of the jobs will be in warehouses and 5,000 work-from-home positions in customer service.

Part-time employees at Amazon who work at least 20 hours per week receive benefits, including a program that pays most of the tuition for courses in “high-demand fields.”

To search and apply for jobs at Amazon, click here.

Amazon already has almost 40,000 part-time employees across the United States.

In January, Amazon announced plans to add more than 100,000 full-time jobs in the next year and a half, bringing its total U.S. work force to 280,000. Most of the new full-time jobs will be in warehouses and answering phones.

The news came days before President Trump’s inauguration, and his team was quick to take credit. The new administration noted that the plans were revealed after Trump met with the heads of several other tech companies. But it’s likely Amazon would have added jobs regardless of the outcome of last year’s election as it expands its shipping coverage.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s