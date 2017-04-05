Watch Live: April Still Keeping Everyone Guessing on Baby Arrival

Wrong-way Driver Stopped on I-81 Ramp

Posted 7:00 pm, April 5, 2017, by

MOOSIC -- A couple from Canada were stopped after they were headed the wrong way on an exit ramp for Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

The couple was headed up the off ramp from I-81 to Montage Mountain Road in Moosic Wednesday afternoon. They were stopped by state police before they got to the interstate.

That is the same off ramp troopers said a driver used to go south in the northbound lanes, causing a chain reaction crash on Tuesday.

The couple from Canada told Newswatch 16 this was their first time driving through northeastern Pennsylvania.

