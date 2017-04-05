Woman Sent to Prison for Torching Hazleton Home

Watch Live: April Still Keeping Everyone Guessing on Baby Arrival

Posted 2:45 pm, April 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:29PM, April 5, 2017

Joan Martini

WILKES-BARRE — A woman accused of torching a home with 10 people inside has been sentenced to prison.

Joan Martini of Hazleton was sentenced Tuesday to 30 to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of arson in February.

Police said Martini set a fire on the porch of a home on Arthur Street in Hazleton in March of 2015. Investigators said 10 people were in the home at the time.

Martini must also pay $2,300 in restitution.

