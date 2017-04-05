Watch Live: April Still Keeping Everyone Guessing on Baby Arrival

Harpursville, NY – In a Facebook update Wednesday morning, April the giraffe’s keepers note no significant changes since Tuesday evening. They believe April will get some ‘yard time’ and enjoy a new toy in her stall courtesy of an April fan.

While we continue to wait for April’s new arrival, the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England welcomed a baby giraffe of its own Monday.

April the giraffe “keeps us guessing” on when she will give birth to a calf, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said Tuesday.

The giraffe is not in any distress or pain, but instead is slowly advancing to giving birth.

“From what we have been told from prior facility — when she has her calves, she calves very quickly, which has us all on our toes as it is,” officials said.

On Sunday night, officials said the giraffe is not overdue and there are no concerns that she has yet to give birth.

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and she has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, hoping to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

42.153897 -75.668072