Troopers Recall Barracks Shooting in Day 2 of Frein Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- State troopers took the stand Tuesday in the Eric Frein trial to give their memories of the night two of their fellow troopers were shot.

The prosecution is calling more witnesses at the trial of Eric Frein.

Fellow troopers testified about what it was like at the Blooming Grove barracks the night in September 2014 when Corporal Bryon Dickson and Trooper Alex Douglass were shot. Cpl. Dickson was killed and Trooper Douglass was severely wounded. Frein was captured after a 48-day manhunt in Pike and Monroe Counties.

Troopers who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting took the stand Tuesday morning in the Pike County Courthouse.Trooper Douglass did not testify but he was in the courtroom.

The prosecution called troopers to the stand who were inside the barracks during the shooting.

The troopers (Fells & Jones) recounted using an SUV for cover in front of Blooming Grove barracks to recover Cpl. Dickson. #FreinTrial @WNEP pic.twitter.com/53Bkq30uQ4 — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) April 5, 2017

Witnesses on the stand say they heard three loud bangs when Eric Frein shot and wounded Douglass in 2014 during a shift change outside the Blooming Grove barracks.

Prosecutors said Frein also shot and killed Corporal Bryon Dickson outside their police barracks.

The district attorney played audio of the troopers asking for help.

"I guess it's good to finally see him in custody and getting the trial he deserves and hopefully all the justice that comes with it is the right one," said Milford resident Michael Mahoney.

Frein's lawyers say he won't take the stand in his own defense.

Frein faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.