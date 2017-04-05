This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout Season Opener in the South and Moon Lake Update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take you to the trout season opener in our southern region. Anglers showed up in droves and the trout cooperated. Plus we'll show you what a popular fishing area in Luzerne county looks like after some major renovations. Moon Lake is stocked with trout and ready for next week's statewide trout season opener. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.